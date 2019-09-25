School leadership, mayor talk about estimated $50 million discrepancy in RCSD

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The estimated $50 million discrepancy in the Rochester City School District’s budget was a hot topic at city hall Tuesday. District officials reported last week that they found through an external audit overspending in the 2018 – 2019 budget.

The city wants to break ties with the school district, and is calling on Albany to help.

Lawmakers on federal and state levels are asking for audits and investigations into this estimated $50 million dollar budget gap, an amount equal to about 600 teaching positions.

Mayor Lovely Warren said that money could fall on taxpayers to help pay back, something she made clear she does not want. She said the system needs a total reset.

“Potentially, if it’s as bad as we think that it is or has been reported or said, it can potentially cost our taxpayers millions of dollars in interest we’d have to pay… if it affects our bond rating. So for us, to have the financial responsibility and our tax payers to have the financial responsibility and to rely on a system that is clearly broken, is wrong,” said Warren.

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli was called on by Assemblyman Harry Bronson to start an immediate investigation into the budget upset. Leaders have been talking about cutting positions due to the overspending. Superintendent Terry Dade does not want to do that.

Dade says some of these spending discrepancies date back five years. An analysis of what happened with the possible budget gap will be presented on Thursday.

“This isn’t something that occurred overnight. This is something that’s been a long time in the making. It’s just my time to dig deep and do some analysis with our partners,” says Dade.

“We’re taking our time,” says School Board President Van White. “The superintendent’s taking his time to deliberate over the numbers, over the circumstances of the situation. This is not the time for finger pointing. This is the time for responsible adults to ascertain what happened,” he says.

Dade says Thursday he hopes to provide concrete numbers and assuage the nerves of the 27,000 students in Rochester and staff. “(I want to) end speculation in regards to the layoffs and the like. That does not do anything great for our students. My job is to unite this community and rally for our students,” adds Dade.