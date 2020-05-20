Live Now
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Mayor says Mexico City will begin gradual reopening June 1

News

by: CARLOS RODRÍGUEZ, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A bicycle taxi driver transports customers through the Xochimilco district of Mexico City, Friday, May 15, 2020. As Mexico moves toward a gradual reactivation of its economy Monday, the number of new coronavirus infections grows higher every day, raising fears of a new wave of infections that other countries have seen after loosening restrictions. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City, one of the world’s largest cities and the epicenter of the country’s coronavirus epidemic, will begin a gradual reopening June 1, its mayor said Wednesday, even as daily new infections continued to set records.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum called on the city’s 9 million residents to continue taking social distancing measures through June 15, but said some sectors of the economy would be allowed to resume operations when June opens.

Impatience with being shut up at home, household financial demands and a lack of any enforcement already drew more and more people back into the streets in recent weeks. More customers clustered at the city’s famous street food stands and traffic has picked up. The city never shut down its subway system, which millions depend on for transportation.

Sheinbaum’s reopening plan included some of the industries that the federal government already approved to return to work like construction, but also adds bicycle sales and beer production.

The mayor said bike shops are being exempted because she wants to promote bicycle use as a way to help improve the health of city residents. As elsewhere around the world, Mexico’s COVID-19 dead have included a high percentage of people suffering from ailments such as diabetes and obesity.

Some businesses never shut down in the city, but did implement social distancing measures. At an office goods store in a central neighborhood Wednesday, a dozen people lined up in the parking lot outside. A security guard with a mask and bottle of hand sanitizer let customers enter one at a time only when an employee was available to escort them and after a squirt of gel on their hands.

As of Tuesday night, Mexico City reported more than 15,000 confirmed coronavirus infections and nearly 1,500 deaths. Nationally, there were 2,713 new confirmed infections announced Tuesday, taking the total over 54,000 cases, with more than 5,500 deaths.

Sheinbaum has acknowledged that the real number of deaths in Mexico City is surely higher, but says an independent panel will have to review suspected cases and make a determination. City death records reported by an anti-corruption watchdog group suggested the death toll could be three times as high in the capital.

The city’s graduated reopening will be based on its hospital occupancy, which currently stands at 76%.

“The trend continues increasing, but we hope this trend will decrease in the coming weeks,” Sheinbaum said.

The rest of the city’s economic activity won’t be allowed to resume until hospital occupancy drops below 59%. Even then, restaurants, hotels and churches will be limited to 30% of their capacity.

Sports are to resume without fans. But in professional soccer, Mexico’s most popular sport that has been shut down since March 15, club owners are still debating whether to restart their season or just call it off.

Fanny Alejandra Manriquez Ezquivel, a city employee who has continued working and not quarantined at home, said Wednesday that she thinks it is time for the city to return to some semblance of normality.

“Sooner or later we’re all going to get infected and you’ve got to return to normalcy,” Manriquez said. “They’re the ones who know and have the certainty of how to manage the city.”

___

AP videojournalist Gerardo Carrillo contributed to this report.

