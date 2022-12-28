ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As 2022 comes to an end, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans gave an end of the year review Wednesday.

One of the first topics he addressed was violence, saying homicides are down five percent, and shootings are down 15 percent, but he would like to see rates lower.

Mayor Evans also says 800 illegal guns were taken off the streets this year.

To beef up the police force, the mayor says they have budgeted for a second police academy next year. Mayor Evans also thanked everyone who responded during the State of Emergency last week amid the frigid temperatures and water main break.

Evans went on to say the city has plans for a $200 million project to replace every led watermain pipe in the city in 2023, and he would like to see Rochester have more financial support for this project, and others.

“Another issue that will be top of line on our legislative agenda, is Rochester’s fair share. As many of you know Rochester gets less per capita than what Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo they get more than us per capita. We’re not asking for more we’re just asking for parody, and that would result in 30 million more dollars to Rochester in 2023,” Mayor Evans said.

Mayor Evans also mentioned that he plans to focus on community garden programs in 2023, and said the city plans to plant 5,000 more trees over the next four years.