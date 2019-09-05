Mayor Lovely Warren: ‘We will continue to fight for the children’ despite losing referendum lawsuit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Mayor Lovely Warren is responding following a court’s ruling against the city lawsuit over a possible November ballot initiative. The mayor has been vocal about wanting the state to take over the district. She wanted a vote on the matter but faced a big legal setback yesterday.

The mayor called for a referendum back in June. The school district responded by suing the city and the district won. The city appealed and the courts ruled against them again on Wednesday.

The mayor said we need to work together to hold those in charge of the school district accountable. If anything came of this lawsuit, the mayor said it’s made the school board begin working better together.

“There’s a problem here and I don’t care how you sugarcoat it, I don’t care how you look at it, we are doing a disservice to our children if we do not provide them with the best education possible. So for me that is something that I’m not going to let up on. I am not going to move away from what the distinguished educator outlined as issues,” she said.

The mayor also said she’ll be talking to state legislators about what they should be doing to make sure the children of Rochester are getting the chance to achieve their full potential.