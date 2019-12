ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)– The City of Rochester kicked off December and the holiday with the lighting of the Liberty Pole.

Mayor Lovely Warren conducted the ceremony at 5 Saturday evening on East Main Street.

The event was followed by the family holiday parade, which went from the Liberty Pole to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Guests were treated to free ice skating, horse-drawn carriages, and old-fashioned trolly rides.