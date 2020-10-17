Mayor Brown asks city residents not to trick-or-treat or have large indoor gatherings on Halloween

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is asking city residents not to go door-to-door trick-or-treating this Halloween due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Brown is also asking residents to avoid participating in any large indoor gatherings for Halloween.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), many traditional Halloween activities can spread viruses, including the highly contagious coronavirus.

“Going door-to-door and giving or receiving candy is too great of a risk during this global pandemic, which continues to threaten our community, especially our most vulnerable residents,” Mayor Brown said. “I urge residents to consider alternative Halloween activities and ask that everyone continues taking the proper precautions, including regularly washing hands, practicing safe physical distancing and refraining from attending or hosting large gatherings of any kind. What we do now will safeguard our families, our neighbors and our community. As the City of Good Neighbors, we must continue to stay strong and stay together to fight this deadly virus.”

Churches, community groups and other not-for-profit organizations that are holding other safe, low-risk activities or celebrations in accordance with CDC guidelines can contact the Office of Special Events at 851-4004 or email specialevents@buffalony.gov to have an event listed on the city’s Halloween Resource Page, at www.buffalony.gov/HalloweenEvents.

Low risk Halloween activities encouraged by the CDC include:

• Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them;

• Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends;

• Decorating your house, apartment, or living space;

• Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they

walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance;

• Holding a virtual Halloween costume contest;

• Hosting a Halloween movie night with people you live with;

• Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than

going door-to-door.