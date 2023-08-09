ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Malik Evans announced the new permanent Fire Chief for the City of Rochester on Wednesday.

Deputy State Fire Administrator and Former Batavia Fire Chief Stefano Napolitano will be the city’s new Fire Chief starting September 11 this year.

“Chief Napolitano has dedicated his entire adult life to fire service and brings nearly 40 years of experience to continuing the improvement and excellence of the Rochester Fire Department,” said Mayor Evans. “His start date of September 11, a day when our nation collectively honors the selfless heroism of firefighters and first responders, is a stark reminder of the magnitude of the role I have asked Chief Napolitano to fill.”

Napolitano began his career as a volunteer firefighter for the Village of Frankfort Fire Department in 1986, where he stayed until 1991. He then worked as a professional firefighter and officer with the Village of Herkimer Fire Department, where he rose to the rank of Deputy Fire Chief.

Napolitano has been the Deputy N.Y. State Fire Administrator with the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Office of Fire Prevention and Control since 2021 and was Batavia’s Fire Chief, Emergency Manager, and Flood Plain Manager from 2017 to 2021.

He holds a master’s degree in Executive Fire Service Leadership, a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, and an associate’s degree in Fire Protection Technology.

Chief Napolitano is also a New York State Fire Instructor, instructing outreach classes and courses within the Recruit Firefighter Training, Fire and Emergency Service Instructor, and Fire Officer coursework.

“I cannot wait to join the ranks of the RFD,” said Chief Napolitano. “The men and women of City Fire have set the highest standards for excellence and growth, and I have much to glean from their experience and passion. I am humbled to share my knowledge and training to collectively reinforce the RFD’s recognition as one of the nation’s premier fire service agencies.”

Chief Napolitano will replace Interim Chief Teresa Everett, who has led the RFD since the retirement of Chief Felipe Hernandez in February 2023. Chief Everett delayed her own retirement to fill the interim role at the request of Mayor Evans.

Chief Napolitano will serve in an acting role pending his confirmation by the Rochester City Council.