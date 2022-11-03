ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) Thursday, Mayor Malik Evans and key members of his leadership team addressed plans for updated and ongoing public safety measures for the Southwest Quadrant of the city. That section has been seeing an extended duration of violence. Those plans include new initiatives and stepped-up foot patrols by the Rochester Police Department.

Mayor Evans said the Southwest Quadrant, essentially zip code 14611, has a lot of challenges when it comes to poverty, crime, and violence. Evans says 90% of the violence we’re seeing is only on about 10% of city streets we have; the Southwest Quadrant is a place where more needs to be done.

“So those areas in 14611– are catching my eye. But today is to talk about the assets that are there and what we would be doing in those areas to enhance the assets that we have and then build upon the things that are working and then create the things we need to — to make sure we have success,” said Evans.

Evans said many of the disputes we’re seeing are because people are not talking things out. It’s a comment on social media, it’s something said on the streets– which then quickly escalates. The Mayor announced a new initiative designed to get people to iron out issues called the ‘Talk it Out’ program.

“So we’re going to be launching an initiative called ‘Operation Talk It Out’ which Dr. Shirley Green will spearhead. And ‘Operation Talk It Out’ came to me talking to young people and I asked them why are we seeing so much of this violence? And you know what they said? Because we’re not talking it out,” said Evans.

In addition to that, Lt. Greg Bello with the Rochester Police Department talked about Chili Avenue, Jefferson Avenue, and Thurston Road — three problem areas identified by the Mayor in the Southwest Quadrant. Police said today they are upping foot patrols in those areas with the goal of starting community conversations and working with programs like Gun Violence Elimination. Police say it’s about being on the ground and listening to what the community needs.

“Utilizing the GIVE program, the gun-involved violence elimination— we’ve reinstituted foot patrols in specific street segments. Those segments that the mayor just discussed have a higher propensity for firearm-related violence. These foot patrols are to get our officers out of their cars and build relationships with our community.”

He said the patrols started on October 24th when they placed the Mobile Operations Center on Jefferson Avenue.

“In addition to the GIVE program and officers on foot, we’ve begun working collaboratively with local businesses and business owners in the Chili and Thurston neighborhood on ideas for infrastructure and environmental improvements that can be utilized in an effort to deter crime,” said Bello.

Also speaking Thursday was “Pathways to Peace”; that organization continues to be on the ground in problem areas helping to provide conflict mediation.

“When Pathways to Peace team members learn of disputes within the community we are definitely visiting households of individuals involved— and seek to intervene and work to bring about a resolution or reconciliation around that conflict. In July, 211, 311 calls that were referred to Pathways to Peace we received 45 different calls and were able to provide mediation and/or follow up on calls,” said Victor Saunders.