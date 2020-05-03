1  of  76
Closings
Coronavirus Facts First

May 3: COVID-19 cases in Monroe County

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health announced on Sunday that the county has 33 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus since Saturday and one new death.

The DPH said 127 people have died from the virus, and there are 1,537 confirmed cases in Monroe County.

The new individuals include:

–          1 Female under 10 years of age

–          1 Female between 10-19 years of age

–          3 Females in their 20s

–          5 Males in their 20s

–          2 Females in their 30s

–          1 Male in his 30s

–          4 Females in their 40s

–          2 Males in their 40s

–          1 Female in her 50s

–          1 Male in his 50s

–          1 Female in her 60s

–          2 Males in their 60s

–          5 Females in their 70s

–          2 Males in their 70s

–          1 Female in her 80s

–          1 Male in his 80s

Twenty-two of the 105 patients hospitalized are in the ICU on ventilators.

The DPH said there have been 882 total who have recovered from isolation to date.

