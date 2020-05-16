May 16: Coronavirus cases in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Saturday there are 79 new cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County since Friday. There are 2,182 positive cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County and 171 people have died.
The DPH said 119 people are hospitalized and 21 of these patients are in the ICU on
ventilators.
According to the DPH, 1,371 people have recovered from the virus.
The new individuals include:
- 1 Female under 10 years of age
- 4 Females between 10 and 19 years of age
- 4 Males between 10 and 19 years of age
- 8 Females in their 20s
- 1 Male in his 20s
- 6 Females in their 30s
- 4 Males in their 30s
- 5 Females in their 40s
- 3 Males in their 40s
- 6 Females in their 50s
- 5 Males in their 50s
- 8 Females in their 60s
- 3 Males in their 60s
- 6 Females in their 70s
- 3 Males in their 70s
- 3 Females in their 80s
- 3 Males in their 80s
- 6 Females in their 90s