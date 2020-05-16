May 16: Coronavirus cases in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Saturday there are 79 new cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County since Friday. There are 2,182 positive cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County and 171 people have died.

The DPH said 119 people are hospitalized and 21 of these patients are in the ICU on

ventilators.

According to the DPH, 1,371 people have recovered from the virus.

The new individuals include: