Masters Tournament postponed due to coronavirus concerns

FILE – In this April 5, 2018, file photo, Anna Lee Lavarnway looks at the leaderboard during the first round at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. Augusta National decided Friday, March 13, 2020, to postpone the Masters because of the spread of the coronavirus. Club chairman Fred Ridley says he hopes postponing the event puts Augusta National in the best position to host the Masters and its other two events at some later date. Ridley did not say when it would be held. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

(WWLP) – The 2020 Masters Tournament has been postponed due to the increased risk of the coronavirus.

According to Fred S. Ridley, August National Golf Club Chairman, the Master Tournaments, Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, and Chip and Putt National Finals will all be postponed.

Dates for the tournament and the other events have not been decided yet.