Massive Hornell fire engulfs multiple homes

HORNELL, N.Y (WETM-TV/ THE HORNELL EVENING TRIBUNE) A massive structure fire has been sighted in Hornell between Preston Ave and Washington Street. Multiple Hornell firefighters are currently battling a large blaze on Preston Avenue in the city.

Reports from the scene indicate the fire has spread to several homes on the street. Mutual aid has been called in from multiple neighboring departments as firefighters work to get the fire under control.

According to Officer Hoyt of the Hornell Police Department,

Residents in the affected neighborhood can get away by heading to the cafeteria at the Hornell High School.

