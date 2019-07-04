Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for stealing $150K from employer

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WPRI-TV) — The former assistant manager of a furniture store in New Bedford is heading to prison after he was convicted of stealing $150,000 over the course of five years.

Following a three-day trial, the jury on Friday found Kenny Alvarado guilty of larceny over $250 by a single scheme, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Alvarado, 41, of New Bedford, was given a two-year sentence with one to serve at the house of corrections and the remainder suspended for 10 years, meaning he may have to serve that additional year if he’s convicted of another crime over the next decade.

The DA’s office said Alvarado confessed in August 2013 to stealing from his employer, Bob’s Original Discount, approximately 120 times while he was being interviewed by a constable hired by the company to investigate the thefts.

According to the DA’s office, Alvarado would offer customers an employee discount if they paid in cash. He would then pocket the cash and never document the sale. The business was not computerized at the time and relied on paper slips and receipts to keep track of their transactions.

A civil restitution hearing was scheduled for July 23.