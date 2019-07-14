Massachusetts man arrested after police allegedly seized 294 bags of heroin

BRIMFIELD, M.A. (WWLP) – A man from Brimfield, Massachusetts, was arrested Saturday after police allegedly seized 294 bags of heroin.

According to the Monson and Brimfield Police Departments, both departments worked alongside the Eastern Hampden County Narcotics Task Force in a joint investigation into heroin distribution in the Brimfield and Monson area and arrested 22-year-old Timothy Shea.

According to police, officers seized 294 bags of suspected heroin and $875 in cash.

Police said Shea is being charged with possession of heroin with the intent to distribute and is being held on a $2,500 bail.

Shea is being held at the Hampden County House of Correction in Ludlow and will be arraigned in Palmer District Court on Monday morning.