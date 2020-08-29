Massachusetts homeowner fined for hosting large party

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MILFORD, M.A. (AP) — A Massachusetts homeowner has been fined $1,500 for hosting a party last weekend that attracted about 200 guests, which health officials say violated state regulations on large outdoor gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The party in Milford last Saturday had to be broken up by police after neighbors complained. Police say no one was arrested.

The town’s health director says the homeowner, Luis Loja Caguana, was fined for three separate violations: lack of social distancing; lack of facial coverings; and a gathering that exceeded the state outdoor limit of 50 people.

Caguana said the party was a fundraiser for a woman he knows with cancer who does not have health insurance.