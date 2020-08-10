7 injured, including 7-month-old after car collides with horse/buggy

Jerusalem, N.Y.(WROC) — The Yates County Sheriff’s office is investigating after all seven members of a Penn Yann family were hospitalized after a crash.

According to the YCSO:

33-year-old Matthew Sensenig and his wife are being treated for head injuries

a 7-year-old boy is in critical condition for multiple internal injuries

a 7-month-old baby was hospitalized for internal injuries

three other young boys are being treated for multiple injuries

Press release regarding an incident on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 where seven people were injured after a car collided with a horse drawn buggy.

Officials said that 24-year-old Justin Niver, of Penn Yan was traveling westbound on East Sherman Hollow Road around 5:18 p.m. on Sunday and, “at the crest of a hill approached a slow moving vehicle, traveling in the same direction,” a release from the sheriff’s office said. The slow moving vehicle was described as an open surrey type of horse drawn buggy, operated by Sensenig.

“As Niver was passing the SMV, another vehicle was Eastbound and he collided with the buggy, causing it to leave the roadway and smash apart, ejecting all seven members of the Sensenig family into the ditch and field.”

All members of the family are being treated at Strong Memorial Hospital.

The horse was seriously injured during the crash and according to YCSO, a veterinarian from Eastview Vet Clinic euthanized the horse at the scene.

News 8 WROC will provide updates on this developing story as they become available.