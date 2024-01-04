ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health has implemented a mask mandate for staff and visitors as respiratory viruses continue to run rampant throughout Monroe County.

The temporary requirement is in place, regardless of vaccination status, at least through January 16 at Rochester General Hospital, Unity Hospital, and St. Lawrence Health. RGH alone said it has seen a 33% increase in inpatients with COVID from December 26 through January 2. Flu cases in Monroe County rose more than 100% in the week before Christmas.

At URMC, nothing has changed since the New York State Department of Health declared flu ‘prevalent’ in early December. Staff is required to wear masks while having direct contact with patients and ‘strongly recommended’ elsewhere. Staff who have not received their flu shot, must mask at all times.

Masking is also ‘strongly recommended’ for patients and visitors, and staff is being encouraged to offer masks and provide them upon requests.

Health leaders are still encouraging people with symptoms call your primary care physician or visit an urgent care, to avoid emergency department overcrowding.