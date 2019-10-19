Maryland man charged with attempted murder of his parents

FREDERICK, M.D. (WDVM) — A Frederick man is accused of using a baseball bat to assault his parents Wednesday night. The victims are both in critical condition, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to the 6700 block of Overton Circle in Frederick, Maryland around 11:20 p.m. and found two adult victims significantly injured; now identified by authorities as Osiris Javitt-Romano 47, and Gloriana Javitt, 44.

The suspect, 19-year-old Salvador Javitt, is held on charges of attempted first and second-degree murder.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to please contact Detective McGuire at 301-600-3934. The case remains under investigation.