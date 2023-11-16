ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Mary Cariola Center celebrated the securement of much-needed state funding Thursday.

Local leaders say the fight to keep childcare centers operating is an uphill battle, with demands for these services on the rise, and staffing on a decline.

Mary Cariola’s program serves pre-school aged kids with developmental and medical needs. The center is receiving a 24% increase in their reimbursement rate from the state, equaling about $1 million per year.

“It allows us to make sure our kids have technology for things such as communication [or] to make sure they have equipment,” said Mary Cariola Superintendent Dr. Christine Sheffer. “For some of our students they may need a specialized chair, or a swing, or a ball to sit on to even be able to attend to learning.”

We’re told there is still a wait list of over 100 families hoping to get into the program.

If you’d like to support their mission, click here.



