Marvelous Mind Academy wants to open 24 hour daycare in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – For parents who work non-traditional hours, finding reliable childcare can be a daunting task.

The owner of Marvelous Mind Academy in Rochester wants to help by expanding its care program around the clock. Rosa Marie Curtis is trying to establish it at a site off Woodside Street, right up the street from the Kodak Center.

The center would include all the bells and whistles. Curtis said it would have 12 staff members split into shifts of morning, evening and overnight. Including floaters and on call staff.

According to Curtis, they still need $130,000 to secure the location and have established a go fund me account.

GoFund Me Information: https://www.gofundme.com/goXPLOR