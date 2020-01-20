Martin Luther King Jr. Day events

Monday, January 20 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It’s a federal holiday, and events will be taking place across the nation to honor the civil rights leader.
Here are some local events:
- Annual Community Celebration to honor MLK Jr.
Monday 9-11AM
Kodak Hall at Eastman Theater
Rochester
- YMCA/Paychex host MLK event at Strong Museum of Play
9:15-11:30AM
Featuring cultural performances and student art projects.
Strong Museum of Play
- 39th Annual 1199SEIU Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.
11:30AM
Whipple Auditorium, University of Rochester Medical Center
- “MLK Day-On”
10AM-12PM
Readings, video screenings, mural making and more
Harley School
- MLK Celebration
11AM
Rochester General Hospital – Twig Auditorium
Featuring Daron Roberts, former NFL Coach,
School of the Arts Concert Choir
- Garth Fagan Dance
10:40AM-4:00PM
50 Chestnut St., Rochester
Daylong celebration of MLK Jr. including free dance classes