SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Seneca Falls marked the 175th anniversary of the Seneca Falls Convention Friday evening — that historic meeting strengthened the fight for women’s rights in America. A struggle — speakers said — still ongoing in 2023.

And the gathering was in good company: Governor Kathy Hochul was there along with State Attorney General Letitia James. They and others marched from the First Presbyterian Church down the road to a nearby park.

Speakers were asking federal lawmakers that the ‘spirit of Seneca Falls’ continues on by passing an amendment drafted 100 years ago.

“This is our moment! When we start to change the course of history,” said Governor Kathy Hochul.

Hochul said she wants Seneca Falls’ history to shine even brighter. “That is very simple: to enact the ERA in our country,” she said.

The ERA is the Equal Rights Amendment. Drafted in 1923 —and speakers say— a way to strengthen the rights of all in the Constitution. If ratified, it would be the 28th Amendment.

Former Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney says she introduced the ERA every single session. She said it will happen.

“We will succeed because the obstacles that we face are far less than what our Founding Mothers did,” said Maloney.

State Attorney General Tish James also voiced her support for the ERA. “And here we are 175 years later– incomplete,” she said.

Girl Scout leader Korey is hoping that this 175-year journey, and the road left to go, is something that can inspire her young troop.

“I’m hoping they can take away from it is that they can see empowerment in women,” she said.

Hochul said the moment has never been more ready to solidify what was started here in July of 1848.

“Because time is up! Time is up! We’ve waited too long for those basic rights to be enshrined in our Constitution,” she said.