March 26 proclaimed #StopAsianHate Virtual Day of Action and Healing in Virginia

RICHMOND, V.A. (WFXR) — Governor Ralph Northam proclaimed March 26, 2021 as #StopAsianHate Virtual Day of Action and Healing in Virginia.

Virginians are invited to participate in support of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities across the Commonwealth.

“The harassment, violence, and attacks against our Asian American and Pacific Islander friends, neighbors, and community members must stop. We have a shared responsibility to make clear that this is not who we are as Virginians, or as Americans. I call on Virginians to help end this dangerous rhetoric, fear, and intimidation and condemn hate and bigotry in all its forms.” GOVERNOR RALPH NORTHAM

Governor Northam and a bipartisan group of 26 governors issued a joint statement Friday condemning the rise in violence against Asian American communities.

Governor Northam released a statement about the alarming rise in violence against Asian Americans last Tuesday. He addressed the mass shooting in Atlanta where six of the eight people killed were women of Asian descent.

According to the Office of the Governor, Governor Northam and members of the Northam Administration will travel around the Commonwealth for a series of conversations with a diverse group of Asian American and Pacific Islander community advocates, faith leaders, business owners, students, educators, and frontline workers in the coming weeks.

To learn more about the Virtual National Day of Action and Healing and access recourses including a social media toolkit, visit asianamericandayofaction.com.