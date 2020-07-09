1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Maquiladoras, outdoor markets shut down for ignoring social-distancing rules

News

by: Salvador Rivera

Posted: / Updated:

Shop in Tijuana was tagged by Baja California safety officials for not following COVID-19 protocols. (Courtesy: State of Baja California)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — More than 100 maquiladoras in Tijuana have been ordered closed by Baja California’s Commission on Sanitary Risk Management for not following social distancing protocols.

Other infractions were cited but according to the state agency, most of the problems were found in personnel-transportation vehicles where employees are forced to ride shoulder to shoulder.

A vendor walks between rugs with U.S. and Mexican themes in a market devoid of tourists Dec. 10, 2001 in the Mexican border city of Tijuana. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

David Gutierrez, the commission’s director, said they’re also focusing on mercados and outdoor markets where a lot of people do their shopping.

“People disregard the protocols something that, please, needs to be followed so we can get off this red-level warning stage, but people aren’t interested and that’s the truth,” Gutierrez said.

He went on to say more stringent measures need to be taken otherwise it will be hard to lower the rate of spread for the virus.

“This will continue if people aren’t responsible to abstain from going outside and taking care of themselves,” said Gutierrez.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

