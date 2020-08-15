Maple syrup producers now eligible for pandemic help

PORTLAND, M.E. (AP) — Producers of maple syrup, a major agricultural product in northern U.S. states, are now eligible for financial relief to help mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Maple syrup is an economic driver in states such as New York, Vermont and Maine, which are the top three producers in the U.S. The industry, like many sectors of agriculture, has taken a hit from the pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday that producers of the sap used to make maple syrup are now eligible for direct financial relief.

Maine alone is home to more than 550 maple syrup producers.