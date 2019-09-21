Many stock up before ban on flavored e-cigarette products

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Many customers are stocking up before the ban on flavored e-cigarette products goes into effect.

End Vape and Smoke Supply in Rochester on Buffalo Road marked down its inventory to get the products off the shelves.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the decision to ban the flavored e-cigarettes on Tuesday.

Cuomo cited an increase in vaping among young teens and the recent vaping-related deaths as the reason for the move.

Some who use the products worry the ban will make them go back to regular cigarettes.

“Consumers are scared at this point which is why we are doing the event today,” Kenneth Gregory said. “They’ve used the flavors to successfully transition from combustible cigarettes and we’re here to still provide that while we can for them.”

New York State Department of Public Health called the high numbers of vaping use among teens a “public health crisis.” As many as seven vaping related deaths have been reported this year.