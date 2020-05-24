1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Many seen at beaches as state partially reopens in time for holiday weekend

News
Posted: / Updated:

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — Since the stay-at-home order’s been lifted in North Carolina, many people went to the beach for Memorial Day weekend.

“Excitement and relief and I feel sane now that I can go out and do something,” Megan Elrick, who was visiting Wrightsville Beach on Saturday from Raleigh, said.

North Carolina is now in Phase Two of reopening the economy — following weeks of stay-at-home orders.

“People were so excited. They were so happy. You can just tell what’s going on here today. People are just happy to be out, somewhat socializing,” Joe Deliberto said.

The town of Wrightsville Beach loosened restrictions on Wednesday. Beaches are now open for all activities, including sunbathing, fishing and games.

“It was beautiful. I mean there was a lot of boat traffic, but it was good,” David Young said.

Several parking lots are open, but all public on-street spaces are closed.

“It’s been very busy. Parking honestly was really difficult. We’ve been driving around for about an hour,” said Elizabeth Hatfield who was visiting from Buford, South Carolina.

Many cars parked in the spots with cones and coverings anyway. CBS 17 spotted tickets on some of them.

“We would like to see all the parking spaces, all the street parking to be open so everybody can come to the beach,” Young said.

The town said they’d be enforcing social distancing and crowd size limitations as part of the state-mandated executive order.

Beach-goers said they’re keeping that in mind, while enjoying the day in the sun.

“Just staying away from people and being mindful of other people’s personal space,” said Hatfield. “I feel safer outside where I can practice social distancing and not feel like I have to be in an enclosed space with all these people, so I feel fine with it. We have to start opening things up eventually and this is kind of the easy way to start transitioning.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss