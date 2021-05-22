Many enjoy area beaches but COVID guidelines are still in place

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)- Monroe County beaches are open for some activities and this weekend is the first that fully vaccinated people can head to the beach without the face masks, although there are still some COVID safety guidelines in place.

Warm weather bringing families out to Ontario Beach Park. And with the lifted mask mandate, many smiles could be seen.

“It feels good like we’re not all trapped inside a house anymore,” said Ryan Boisvert.

Over at Durand park-, fully vaccinated people like John Obergefell are not worrying about COVID.

“It just feels good to be out and see faces and see people out see them happy enjoying their time out,” said John Obergefell. “I’m fully vaccinated have been for about a month, so no I’m not worried about it at all.”

But COVID-19 is still in the minds of those who aren’t fully vaccinated like Annie Obergefell. She’s still taking precautions.

“I think it’s going to take a little bit of time to start feeling comfortable again being so close to people because no we’ve been so trained this last year,” said Annie Obergefell.

Monroe county has opened county parks like Ontario Beach Park for some activities. Things like walking, sunbathing and outdoor gatherings of up to 200 are allowed, but the Historic Dentzel Carousel remains closed.

Visitors are asked to practice physical distancing and wear face-coverings whenever they might come within six feet of others. With the large open area, beach-goers say following the rules is no problem.

“Still COVID it’s still kinda in the back of your mind. But everyone is really spaced out everyone is kinda adhering to the rules and guidelines,” said Steve Sullivan.

As of right now, there is no swimming at Ontario Beach Park, as the county is hiring lifeguards, which they expect to do near the end of June.

Only those who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a facemask.