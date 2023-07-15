ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 19-year-old Manchester woman remains in the hospital after being hit by a car while trying to catch her dog, according to New York State Police.

Troopers say Thursday just before 5 p.m., the 19-year-old was attempting to get her dog out of the road on State Rt. 96 and Kyte Rd. when a vehicle traveling eastbound struck the woman.

At the same time, a vehicle traveling westbound struck the dog. NYSP says the dog died.

The 19-year-old suffered injuries to a lower extremity and was mercy flighted to Strong Memorial Hospital. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.