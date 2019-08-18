Man, woman stabbed in Seneca Falls domestic incident

AUGUST PRECIPITATION: 1.24"SUMMER PRECIPITATION: 7.82"SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:20 AMSUNDAY SUNSET: 8:07 PM

Yet another round of storms for us today. It has been an active few weeks for us in Western New York. There is a flash flood warning until 7:15 PM for very eastern Ontario County because of heavy rain in that area, almost 2" in just a few hours. More active weather can be expected over the next few days before calming down for the end of the week.Temperatures stay mild overnight with lows remaining in the lower 70s and upper 60s. There will be a few light showers that pop up very early in the day, then a mix of sun and clouds with a lake breeze forming. As temperatures get back into the mid 80s, a few showers and storms could form along that lake breeze with the isolated severe storm possible. Just like the past few weeks, there will be many people that will not see a drop of rain from this. This frontal boundary slips to the south overnight and heading into Tuesday. There will yet again be another chance for an afternoon shower or storm with temperatures again climbing into the lower 80s, but it will feel a bit less humid and showers will likely remain south of the thruway. Wednesday is when things get a bit more interesting. Cooler air will start to really pool across the Great Lakes and gather itself going into Wednesday night for a big plunge southward. Ahead of this we can expect another muggy and warm day with showers and storms. These storms have the best chance for becoming strong to severe ahead of and along a cold front some time on Wednesday that will bring the colder air. This blast of colder air will dramatically change our airmass and bring sunny skies with breezy conditions. Highs on Thursday will likely be in the lower 70s. That will continue into Friday and potentially next weekend.WEEKEND OUTLOOK: An early look shows broadening high pressure and clear skies. Depending on how the jet stream sets up, we will hold with a drier and cooler trend for the weekend.