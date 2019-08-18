Man, woman stabbed in Seneca Falls domestic incident

Seneca Falls Police say a man and woman suffered life-threatening injuries after they were stabbed Saturday morning. Police were called to a home on Gardner Street for a report of a man and woman in a parking lot, but when they got there the man placed the woman in a car and drove away. Police located the car a half mile away shortly after and found the woman in the back of the car with multiple stab wounds. The man was found in a home with stab wounds to his neck and chest. Police say the man stabbed himself.
Police have not yet released names of the man and woman. Both were airlifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse in critical condition. They say the investigation is very active, but have not yet said whether there will be any charges.