CLARKSON, N.Y. (WROC) — Efrain Lopez-Contreras is no longer in prison.

He was released on November 2 of this year after serving his sentence for the killing of Giana Bartolucci, who was just 14 years old when the car she and her father were in was hit by Lopez-Contreras.

It was Christmas Eve Day of 2015.

Giana and her dad, Tony, a pastor in Clarkson, were on a last-minute Christmas tree search.

Lopez-Contreras was in the U.S. illegally and there was an active order to remove him when he got behind the wheel that day.

After the crash, Giana would live with a severe brain injury for months until she died in June of 2016.

In 2017, Lopez-Contreras was convicted of felony assault, manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Six years later he left prison, but U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) was waiting for him.

An ICE spokesperson told News 8 they arrested Lopez-Contreras, 37, on the day of his release and deported him on November 22, moving him from the U.S. to Mexico.

Tony Bartolucci had offered Lopez-Contreras forgiveness during his sentencing and said this week he and his wife, Lois, hope he does good with his life while they continue to mourn the loss of Giana.