Man who called 9-1-1 after seeing hit-and-run in Webster calls road dangerous

WEBSTER, NY (WROC)- After a hit and run on Empire Boulevard in Webster left one dead, and three seriously injuries, people in the area are calling the stretch of road is dangerous, and the man that was there when it happened say he’ll never forget.

Nate Rowan was driving on Empire boulevard around 8:50 Saturday night, when he saw the SUV hit a group of people and drive off.

“Heard a loud crash, very horrific sound that it will be heard to erase from my memory,” said Nate Rowan, who witnessed accident and called 9-1-1.

Rowan called 9-1-1 and once police arrived, one female, age 41, was pronounced dead.

A 3 year old in the stroller, a 15 year old and 22 year old were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Rowan says the side of the road the group was walking on is narrow and on a curve where cars speed.

“I would say generally there are people on empire that are walking but in that area specially it’s a very tight shoulder, I mean even as we stood there trying to figure out what happened. The shoulder there from the pavement to the long grass that was there, could not have been more than the width of the stroller, once the stroller was brought back up off the hill,” said Rowan.

Officers on scene also said it’s not unusual to see people walking on Empire, and even though the speed limit is 45mph, people those that frequently come to the area, like Nancy Nichols, say cars speed, there is little street lighting, and she wouldn’t feel safe walking along the road at night.

“It’s busy its get really busy along the road and there are speeders, but you to hear about that accident was horrible, said Nancy Nichols, whose family lives in the area.

The vehicle that took off from the scene was later located at a house, Webster police say they have made contact with the drive, but no charges have been filed yet, as the investigation is still open .