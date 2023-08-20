ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was seen walking with an axe in his hand and what seemed to be a handgun in his waistband in the city on Sunday afternoon, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Police say a 911 call also noted that the man was talking to himself, and officers were dispatched to the area of Norton Street and N. Goodman Street around 1:21 p.m.

Officers say when they found the man, they believed he was having a mental health crisis. Responding officers say they confirmed that he was holding an axe and saw what appeared to be a handgun in the man’s waistband.

Officers say they told the man to drop the axe and gun, and he refused to comply with their initial commands. The man then continued walking to the Portland Avenue and Oneida Street area, where he dropped the alleged handgun, which turned out to be a replica, according to investigators.

The RPD reports that the man, a 33-year-old city resident, was then taken into custody and taken to a hospital for mental health treatment.