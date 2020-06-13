1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Man turned away from Texas bar shoots, wounds 8

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO, T.X. (AP) — A man who was turned away from a bar in San Antonio shot and wounded at least eight people in the parking lot late Friday, police said.

Police were searching for the gunman, who fled the scene Friday night, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said at a briefing early Saturday.

The gunman was part of a small group that left a bar in northern San Antonio and walked across the street to Rebar, a large nightspot that often has live music and DJ performances. The group was turned away at the door because they were “inebriated,” McManus said.

One of the members of the group responded by saying, “Don’t you know who I am? I’m a UFC fighter from California,” the police chief said.

That man then walked back to his car across the street, got a long rifle, walked back to the Rebar parking lot and opened fire, McManus said.

Five women and three men between the ages of 23 and 41 were hurt in the shooting, McManus said. Their exact conditions weren’t immediately known, but McManus characterized them as stable at local hospitals, where they took themselves.

The most serious injury was suffered by someone who was shot in the back, McManus said. Two others were grazed but didn’t accept treatment.

Although the shooter remained at large, McManus said he didn’t believe there was any risk to the area. Further details weren’t immediately available.

Rebar is about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio International Airport. A call to the phone number listed on its website was not answered.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss