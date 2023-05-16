Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A 28-year-old Rochester man is recovering after he was shot on Dewey Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

According to the RPD, Officers responded to the 400 block of Dewey Avenue for the report of a male shot around 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival, Officers located the victim, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was transported to Strong Hospital and is undergoing treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting are unknown. However, the RPD believes this incident stems from an argument or altercation. The suspect fled prior to RPD’s arrival, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to please call 911.