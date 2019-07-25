Man struck, killed by train in Canisteo

CANISTEO, N.Y. ( WETM) – A man on railroad tracks was struck and killed by a Norfolk Southern train Tuesday night in Canisteo, authorities told The Evening Tribune.

18 News was on the scene at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Our reporter saw the train idle but not law enforcement on the scene.

According to The Evening Tribune, State Police said: “the male victim, whose name was being withheld, was struck at about 10 p.m. while standing or walking on railroad tracks off McGee Road.”

The paper reports, the “man was pronounced dead at the scene. The senior investigator called the incident an “open-case” but no charges of any kind are anticipated. An autopsy was to be performed at a facility in Binghamton, he added.”

“The train could not stop in time to avoid hitting the man. The Norfolk Southern train remained at the site for a period of time while the investigation took place,” according to the paper.