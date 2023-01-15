HURON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run collision in the Town of Huron.

Officials say shortly before 1:00 a.m. Sunday, it was reported that there was a person laying in the road on Ridge Road, that appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

Following their arrival, the sheriff’s office says the male victim was transported to the Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says this investigation remains ongoing.

