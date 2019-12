SCRANTON, P.A. (WBRE/WYOU) – A man was found dead after being struck by a train Saturday night in Pennsylvania.

The incident occurred just before midnight on Railroad Avenue in Scranton.

The Lackawanna County Coroner confirmed the victim to be a male in his early 30s. He was struck by a Norfolk Southern Freight train.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.