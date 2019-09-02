Man stole money from milk vending machines at NYS Fair

Live Now
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) – Update on September 3, 019:

New York State troopers arrested Walter Bush, from Tonawanda, with fourth-degree Grand Larceny for breaking into milk vending machines at the New York State Fair.

Original:
State Police is investigating a larceny that took place at the New York State Fair on August 29 and 30.

Police said a man unlocked milk vending machines and stole all of the money inside.

Anyone who knows this man is asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.  Information will be kept confidential.

