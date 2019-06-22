Man steps on hypodermic needle inside Hampton Inn

JACKSONVILLE, F.L. (WFLA/CNN) A man said he stepped on a hypodermic needle in a Florida hotel room and now is paying $4,000 for medications to reduce his risk of catching HIV.

“My toes have been curled in ever since I saw that photo,” said John Phillips, the man’s attorney.

Phillips said his client, James Ryals, a disabled military veteran from Colorado Springs, stepped on a needle while staying at this Hampton Inn in Jax Beach with his family.

“He had something in his hands and just kind of slid his foot under the bed, which we all do, and his foot hit a hypodermic needle,”

Phillips said Ryals ripped out the needle and said there was some turquoise colored fluid.

“That needle looked like it had already been used, the plunger was all the way down except for a CC or two,” Phillips said.

After his wife called 911, Ryals said he looked around and found another needle under the bed. Ryals is headed back to Colorado Springs.

“We still desperately want James to have the med pay benefits, some ability to pay for these prescriptions,” Phillips said.

Waiting and hoping the experience doesn’t lead to any long-term health impacts. Some tests could take a year before he knows for sure.

Ryals said he still hasn’t received a promised refund for his hotel stay.