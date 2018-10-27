Man starts house fire after using blowtorch to kill spiders

Firefighters in California responded to a gated community to find a man had set his home on fire with a blowtorch while trying to kill spiders.

The Fresno Fire Department responded just before 11 p.m. to a two-alarm fire in the 500 block of E. Mariners Circle near Woodward Lake in Northeast Fresno.

Firefighters say the fire started after a man was using a blowtorch to kill spiders.

The fire quickly spread into the garage, but firefighters were able to stop the fire before it consumed any of the living space in the 4,000 square foot home.

A total of 29 firefighters responded to the fire.

Nobody was injured in the fire.