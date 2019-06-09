Man stabbed while walking dog in Oregon, suspect arrested

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(KOIN-TV) - A man was stabbed while walking his dog near the Applebee's Restaurant in Salmon Creek on Saturday morning.

David Carpenter allegedly first tried to stab a man who was sitting in his car in the parking lot, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

The driver was able to back away in his car and only the car was damaged.

Deputies said Carpenter then stabbed a man who was walking his dog in the parking lot. The stabbing victim went into the Applebee's for help.

Carpenter was found nearby and initially refused to listen to deputies. They used a taser on him and took him into custody.

Carpenter faces charges of first-degree assault and first-degree attempted assault.

The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.