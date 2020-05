Mild air has moved in this afternoon with temperatures already well into the 60s for most of us, and some of us will get awfully close to hitting that 70 degree mark. A warm front approaching will increase both our cloud cover, and chances for a spotty sprinkle late this afternoon and evening. High pressure currently over our heads should keep us dry for the most part before we see higher chances for some showers to move through by late this evening.

Overnight lows should remain at or above the 50 degree mark with a few stray showers lingering into Sunday. We’ll see a decent amount of sunshine throughout the remainder of the day aside from the small shower chances, which brings me enough confidence we’ll see highs in the mid to upper 60s once again. With most of the dry time falling throughout the day, it will make for a decent weekend overall.