ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department were called to Strong Memorial Hospital during the early morning hours Sunday for reports of a walk-in stabbing victim. Officers say the victim is a 42-year-old man and he sustained a laceration to his upper chest. His injury was deemed non-life-threatening.

According to the RPD, the incident took place on Monroe Avenue near Rowley Street.

There are no suspects in custody and anyone with further information is asked to call 911.