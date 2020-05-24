Man stabbed during fight on Scrantom Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 31-year-old man from Rochester was taken to URMC late Sunday afternoon after having been stabbed during a domestic altercation in Rochester.

Rochester Police officers said the victim was stabbed at least one time in his upper body inside a house on the 100-block of Scrantom Street.

AMR transported the victim to URMC where medical personnel deemed his injuries to be non-life-threatening.

Officers arrested a 23-year-old woman from Rochester and she’s expected to be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Monday.