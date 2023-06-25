ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was stabbed at the Denny’s on West Ridge Road Sunday morning, according to the Greece Police Department.

Just after 3 a.m., Greece police say they responded to the Denny’s for a fight between several people, where they found a 32-year-old Rochester man with a stab wound. The man was then transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

According to investigators, a man allegedly stabbed the victim with a sharp object during the fight.

Detectives believe the man pictured is the suspect and needs the public’s help identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Town of Greece Police Department.