ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department were called to the area of Ames Street and Masseth Street for the report of shots fired Saturday evening. Shortly after that, officers received reports of a motor vehicle accident near Immel Street where a driver crashed into a light pole.

When officers arrived to the scene they located the vehicle that crashed. They say the vehicle was not occupied and then learned the two incidents were related.

Officers say the driver is a 32-year-old man from Rochester who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his lower body. Officers located the driver in the corner store by the intersection of Jay Street and Ames Street. According to the RPD, the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle. AMR took the driver to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

According to the RPD, the driver was shot while driving his car in the area of Ames Street and Masseth Street and sped away and ended up crashing into the light pole and then he ran away on foot. Officers say it is unclear when the driver was shot because there was no damage to the outside of the vehicle consistent with being shot.

“The investigation did prove however that this was not a random act of violence to a random person driving by as there is reason to believe the victim was involved in illegal activity just prior to the shots being fired,” the RPD said.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information to please call 911.