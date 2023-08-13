ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after they say a man was shot on North Plymouth Avenue Sunday night.

Police say just after 6:30 p.m., they arrived at the N. Plymouth Avenue and Lorimer Street area for the report of a person shot. Investigators confirm that a person was shot in the 800 block of N. Plymouth Avenue, and the victim was already being taken to the St. Mary’s Hospital in a personal vehicle.

The victim, which police identified as a 40-year-old Rochester man, was later transferred to Strong Hospital for trauma surgery. According to Strong Hospital staff, the victim’s injuries are serious, but he is in stable condition.

The N. Plymouth Avenue and Lorimer Street area was closed off for some time but has since reopened to traffic.

Investigators say they are following up on several leads and asking anyone with information to call 911.