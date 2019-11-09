Man shot on Lyell Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC)- A Rochester man was shot around 2:00 a.m. this morning on Lyell Avenue in Rochester.

Rochester police say they responded to the 400 blocks of Lyell avenue near Whitney Street for reports of shots fired. While investigating that scene, a 25-year-old man was dropped off at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

The victim was shot at least once in the lower body. His injuries are considered non-life threatening. Rochester police have no suspects in custody but, are asking anyone with information to please call 9-1-1.