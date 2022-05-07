ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 20-year-old man is recovering after he was shot late Friday evening in Rochester on Columbia Avenue near Genesee Street.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department say the victim was shot at least one time in his upper body at around 11 p.m. A private vehicle took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. The RPD says the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

“There are no suspects in custody,” the RPD said. “This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.”